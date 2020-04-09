Our view: Possible £17.5m Everton exit may leave Arteta with dilemma at Arsenal

Arsenal may face a decision on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal face a number of decisions this summer, and one of them will surround returning loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan when his Roma spell ends.

The Gunners sent Mkhitaryan on loan to Roma at the start of the season, having blown hot and cold during his 18 months at the Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan has been productive in limited playing time, notching six goals and three assists in 13 Serie A games for Roma whilst struggling with some injuries.

Roma could pursue Mkhitaryan permanently, but Calciomercato now claim that they want Everton winger Bernard, and are viewing him as a direct replacement for Mkhitaryan.

Boss Paulo Fonseca allegedly wants a reunion with his former Shakhtar Donetsk star, and a fee of around €20million (£17.5million) has been suggested.

That would leave Arsenal and Mikel Arteta with a big decision to make over Mkhitaryan, as he could head back to Arsenal to make room for Bernard.

Arteta did recently tell Goal that that he has 'always liked' Mkhitaryan, hinting that he would be interested in giving Mkhitaryan a lifeline with the Gunners.

Roma are the main suitors, so if they move on to other targets, Arsenal will either need to work hard to find another seller, or put him back into the Arsenal setup.

Arsenal may hope that Everton stand firm on Bernard to put Mkhitaryan back into the shop window again, but Arteta will be looking at the situation feeling that his decision will become harder.