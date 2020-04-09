Quick links

‘Not as good’: SkySports pundit picks a flaw in ‘breathtaking’ Arsenal player

Subhankar Mondal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with his teammate Alexandre Lacazette during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important player for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 18, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Charlie Nicholas has praised Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on SkySports.com

The former Arsenal forward has included Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Weekend for the season so far.

Nicholas has added that although the 30-year-old Gabon international striker’s record is “breathtaking”, he is not as good in a number nine role with his back to play.

 

Nicholas told Sky Sports while including Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Season so far: “I have to put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for his goals.

“I can pick out the goals in different players, who all have differing styles. His record since he arrived has been breathtaking.

“De Bruyne and Grealish would supply every other pass to him. His pace and movement is too hard to defend against.

“He is not as good in a No 9 position with his back to play, but instead coming in slightly off the left on the half turn.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 21, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Stats

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches and has scored thrice in the Europa League for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League for the Gunners during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund star scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 13 league matches for Arsenal, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

