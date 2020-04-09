‘Not as good’: SkySports pundit picks a flaw in ‘breathtaking’ Arsenal player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important player for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Charlie Nicholas has praised Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on SkySports.com

The former Arsenal forward has included Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Weekend for the season so far.

Nicholas has added that although the 30-year-old Gabon international striker’s record is “breathtaking”, he is not as good in a number nine role with his back to play.

Nicholas told Sky Sports while including Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Season so far: “I have to put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for his goals.

“I can pick out the goals in different players, who all have differing styles. His record since he arrived has been breathtaking.

“De Bruyne and Grealish would supply every other pass to him. His pace and movement is too hard to defend against.

“He is not as good in a No 9 position with his back to play, but instead coming in slightly off the left on the half turn.”

Stats

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches and has scored thrice in the Europa League for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League for the Gunners during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund star scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 13 league matches for Arsenal, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.