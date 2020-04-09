Quick links

'No, are you kidding me?': Some Liverpool fans annoyed after transfer update

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's future at Anfield is in serious doubt now.

Liverpool fans appear concerned after the latest reports suggesting that Georginio Wijnaldum could leave.

Tutto Mercato Web suggest that Inter Milan want to sign the Liverpool midfielder, who has just over a year left on his contract.

 

Inter are said to be willing to pay £26 million for the Dutch international.

However, Liverpool supporters really want Wijnaldum to stick around, and they believe that the club would be making a mistake to let him go so cheaply.

When he has been quizzed on his future Wijnaldum is yet to really commit to Liverpool.

Even though he has played regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, there are now genuine doubts over whether he will still be at Anfield next term.

If Wijnaldum was to leave Liverpool it would be a major blow, as he has been a very reliable figure in the centre of the pitch for the Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Wijnaldum has played 38 times for Liverpool across all competitions this season, and he has scored five goals.

