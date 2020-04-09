'Never looked back': Ex-Premier League forward admits he rejected Tottenham return

Tottenham Hotspur tried to re-sign Clinton Morrison a year after they released the former Crystal Palace hero.

Clinton Morrison has admitted that being let go by Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster left him considering his future in the game, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (8 April, 12pm).

Long before he became an established centre-forward with the likes of Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday, a former Republic of Ireland international was a budding youngster looking to make a name for himself in North London.

However, Spurs opted to let a teenage Morrison go before he was even close to a breakthrough – a decision which left the now-40-year-old wondering whether professional football was the right vocation for him.

“You’re there and you just feel like you’ve nearly made it!” Morrison admits, reminiscing of the days when he was playing alongside a young Ledley King and Luke Young at Tottenham

“And then (Tottenham) brought in another boy and offered him the scholarship forms (instead). I didn’t want to do football anymore. Those setbacks just knocked me.”

Morrison admits that his a heart-to-heart with his mum eventually changed his mind, while a subsequent trial period down the road at Crystal Palace proving to be something of a breakthrough moment in his career.

“I played a game (on trial), scored a hat-trick and the rest is history,” Morrison adds. “I think a year later Tottenham did come back in for me and asked if I’d go back because they made a mistake (signing the other youngster). But it’s one of those things, I never looked back.

“It’s difficult. When you get rejected you need that support from your family and your friends. I had my mum. Other than that, I might not have been a footballer.”

With all this in mind, Morrison is backing a certain Dwight McNeil to go on and become a Premier League star in the claret and blue of Burnley, not so long after one of the most talented young wingers around was cut loose by boyhood club Manchester United.

Morrison’s story should be an inspiration for any teenager who is feeling a little disillusioned with life in this most cutthroat of worlds.