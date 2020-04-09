Quick links

‘Natural finisher’ has reportedly agreed 3-year deal with Rangers, July Ibrox move

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Charlie Lindsay will reportedly join Glasgow Rangers in July.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Rangers have signed Charlie Lindsay, who will link up with the Ibrox club in the summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Lindsay has signed a three-year contract with Rangers and will move to the Gers in July after turning 16.

The report has claimed that the teenage midfielder had agreed a deal in principle with Rangers after turning out for the Scottish Premiership club’s youth teams as a guest.

Expert analysts Nick Summerbee and Chris Makin likened Lindsay to Manchester United legend Rooney at the Alkass International Cup where he was the captain of the Rangers Under-17 team, and said that he is a “natural finisher”, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

 

Good long-term signing for Rangers

Of course, Lindsay is not ready yet for the Rangers first team, and it will take him a while to break into Steven Gerrard’s side.

However, given the obvious quality of the teenager, he will be determined to make an impact, and one should not be surprised if he makes his debut for the Gers’ senior team in two years’ time.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

