Mourinho's latest Tottenham transfer target is already very close to one of Jose's staff

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly keen on Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be active whenever the transfer window actually opens this summer, with Jose Mourinho no doubt having a host of targets in mind.

Mourinho will likely target a new defender, a left back, a midfielder and a striker, whilst it now seems that a new goalkeeper will also be wanted.

Le10 Sport claim that Mourinho is willing to part ways with Hugo Lloris this summer, and such a move may see Tottenham target Lille stopper Mike Maignan in his place.

Lille will allegedly listen to offer this summer having rejected bids last term, but will demand more than the €20million (£17.5million) they were offered back in 2019.

Maignan, 24, left Paris Saint-Germain for Lille in 2015, and has now become one of the top young goalkeepers in Europe having starred in recent years, racking up nearly 150 appearances for Lille.

It's no great surprise that Mourinho now fancies him, and the Frenchman may in fact be interested in a move to Spurs given how close he is to one of Mourinho's staff.

When Mourinho became Spurs boss, he brought in Lille goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos with him, and Maignan took to Twitter at the time to offer him an emotional farewell message, admitting that he didn't even know what to say at losing him.

The chance to reunite with Santos may be hugely appealing to Maignan, as he developed rapidly under his tutelage – but much will depend on the future of Lloris and whether Spurs can offer Maignan the move.