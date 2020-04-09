Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Merson names defender Arsenal almost signed last year in his PL team of the season

John Verrall
Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal almost signed Gary Cahill when he was a free agent, but Unai Emery ended up going for David Luiz instead.

Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill

Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that former Arsenal target Gary Cahill deserves to be in the Premier League team of the season.

90 Minutes reports how Arsenal almost made a move for Cahill when he was a free agent last summer, but ultimately decided against bringing the experienced defender in.

Arsenal, instead, went after David Luiz - and that decision may have to be reflected on as a mistake now.

Cahill has enjoyed an excellent season for Palace, while Luiz has not fully convinced at the Emirates Stadium.

 

And Merson said: “Cahill goes in alongside Van Dijk. He's been outstanding for Crystal Palace.

“He came in last summer and you've got to remember he didn't play much football at all last season for Chelsea. He was completely frozen out at Stamford Bridge and he really shouldn't have been considering what he did for the club and what a good player he was.”

Cahill could have brought experience and calmness to the Arsenal defence if he was signed, but instead the Gunners’ defence has looked shaky this season.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa beats Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill

Although they have made major improvements under Mikel Arteta, it is expected that Arsenal could be significant changes to their defence in the transfer window.

Arsenal have already been linked to a number of players who could line-up in their back-four next term, with Arteta seemingly deciding that making his side tougher to break down should be considered a priority.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch