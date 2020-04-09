'Looool': Even Liverpool fans are laughing at who Everton reportedly want to sign

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is said to be on Everton's radar this summer.

Liverpool fans have poked fun at rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Everton.

Sport claim that Everton want the former Liverpool playmaker, who could come back to the Premier League this season.

Coutinho has struggled to make any sort of impact at Barcelona, since leaving Liverpool to join them back in 2018.

But Reds fans simply cannot see him lining up for Everton at Goodison Park any time soon.

Sure he would want to go there!!! — Andrew Coop (@Andycoop71) April 8, 2020

Loool these Coutinho rumours are actually keeping me so entertained — (@PrimeOxlade) April 8, 2020

Yeah mate. And Messi is going to Real Madrid. — DD (@decayingcactus) April 8, 2020

Everton — stricky (@strickyfootball) April 8, 2020

April 1st gone last — TIM MOUNCE (@timmonce17) April 8, 2020

This would never happen. — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) April 8, 2020

Everton have invested heavily in their side in recent years, but Coutinho may be out of their price-range.

The Daily Express claim that Barca want £77 million for the Brazilian, who could also command huge wages.

Everton will surely be wanting to back Carlo Ancelotti with ample funds to make the changes that he wants in the summer, but financing a move for Coutinho may be out of their reach.

If Coutinho was to sign for Everton it would be a huge statement of intent though, and he could add a great amount of quality to Ancelotti’s attack.