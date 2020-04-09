Quick links

'Looool': Even Liverpool fans are laughing at who Everton reportedly want to sign

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is said to be on Everton's radar this summer.

Liverpool fans have poked fun at rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Everton.

Sport claim that Everton want the former Liverpool playmaker, who could come back to the Premier League this season.

 

Coutinho has struggled to make any sort of impact at Barcelona, since leaving Liverpool to join them back in 2018.

But Reds fans simply cannot see him lining up for Everton at Goodison Park any time soon.

Everton have invested heavily in their side in recent years, but Coutinho may be out of their price-range.

The Daily Express claim that Barca want £77 million for the Brazilian, who could also command huge wages.

Everton will surely be wanting to back Carlo Ancelotti with ample funds to make the changes that he wants in the summer, but financing a move for Coutinho may be out of their reach.

If Coutinho was to sign for Everton it would be a huge statement of intent though, and he could add a great amount of quality to Ancelotti’s attack.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

