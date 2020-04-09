Liverpool's reported £18m target was relegated from the second tier last season

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have reportedly found another under-the-radar gem in Olympiakos's Ousseynou Ba.

Liverpool are interested in signing Olympiakos defender Ousseynou Ba in a deal that will set the Premier League leaders back around £18 million, according to Le Quotidien.

With Dejan Lovren seemingly heading out of the door after another season glued to the Anfield bench, the Kings of the transfer market are on the lookout for another inspired signing.

Alessandro Bastoni and Jose Maria Gimenez have been linked already but luring two icons of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan away from their current employers would be far easier said than done. RB Leipzig's Rolls Royce of a centre-half Dayot Upamecano, meanwhile, has pretty much all the top clubs in Europe chasing his signature.

So, as you might expect, Liverpool are also casting their eyes over some of the game’s more under-the-radar defensive talents. And Ba certainly fits into that category.

The 6ft 3ins powerhouse only forced his way into the Olympiakos starting XI in December, having spent last season at Gazalec Ajaccio in the second tier of French football. But, after just two months in the first-team plans of the Greek giants, his price-tag has already soared to £18 million.

Then again, Ba did produce heroic performances in the Europa League against Arsenal and Wolves, helping the knock out the former on their own Emirates soil after 120 gruelling minutes in North London.

Ba is clearly not the finished article but, then again, Liverpool are not in the market for buying established, readymade superstars.

Less than a year ago, Ba suffered relegation from Ligue 2, finishing 18th in France’s second division. Now, he could be on his way to Liverpool.