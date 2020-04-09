Liverpool reportedly tracking player they missed out to Arsenal for just £1m

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

According to TMW, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Manchester United are also interested in signing the Wales international midfielder, and that Juventus could use him as a bargaining chip to re-sign Paul Pogba.

Chelsea and Liverpool are claimed to be tracking the 29-year-old, who moved to Juve on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season when his contract ran out.

Missing out in 2008

This is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with Ramsey.

Well-known football writer and novelist Paul Tomkins - who has written a number of books on the Reds - claimed in the summer of 2019 that Rafael Benitez told him that the Reds did not sign Ramsey in 2008 before he moved to Arsenal from Cardiff City.

The former Liverpool manager is claimed to have said the transfer would have cost just £1 million, but the Merseyside outfit did not sign Ramsey because they had Jay Spearing.

Rafa told me that he had Aaron Ramsey at Melwood a few months before he joined Arsenal, ahead of a move of about £1m. His account was that he was told we had Jay Spearing, so couldn't complete the move — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) July 10, 2019

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ramsey has scored three goals and provided one assist in 15 Serie A matches, and has scored one goal in five Champions League games for Juventus so far this season.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.