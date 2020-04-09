Liverpool goalkeeper says Everton are a big club

Liverpool and Everton are Merseyside rivals.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has told the club’s official website that Everton are a big team.

The former West Ham United goalkeeper made the comments while comparing the Merseyside rivalry between Liverpool and Everton with the rivalry between Sevilla and Real Betis in Spain.

Adrian told Liverpool’s official website: “Liverpool actually reminds me a lot of Seville because you have two big teams in the league – there it’s Real Betis and Sevilla, here it’s Everton and Liverpool – so obviously everyone loves football.

“It is a football city, every weekend one team is playing here, so it’s nice. It’s a good atmosphere and I really enjoy living here and my family are enjoying it.”

Successful seasons

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

When the 2019-20 campaign does get back underway, both Liverpool and Everton will be determined to achieve success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played 28 games.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s side currency find themselves 12th in the standings with 37 points from 29 games.

The Toffees are 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but there is still a chance that they could launch a late challenge for the Champions League places or at least the Europa League spots.