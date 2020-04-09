’It's incredible’: 13-goal reported Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur target drops hint

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has suggested to Sky Sports that he is happy at the club, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to ESPN, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Jimenez from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has suggested that he is happy at Wolves and is looking forward to ending the season on a positive note.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will begin.

Jimenez told Sky Sports: "It's incredible to be part of this team, part of this family, we are all working hard to achieve our goal and I'm really enjoying playing with my team-mates.

"Every one of us adds his little piece to what we are doing. I was really enjoying the season, I know it's not finished yet and we know that we have to keep fighting for the places that we want.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers stay

Wolves are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 43 points from 29 matches, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Wanderers are still in the Europa League, and Nuno’s side could have a brilliant campaign - if it resumes.

While Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are big clubs, both the North London outfit are below Wolves in the league table at the moment.

If Wolves finish in the Champions League places, then there is no reason for the Mexico international strike to leave the Wanderers this summer.

According to WhoScored, Jimenez has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League and has scored three goals and provided three assists in the Europa League for Wolves so far this season.