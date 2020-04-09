Is Subway closed? Here's what you need to know

A number of fast-food retailers have temporarily shut, but is Subway closed too?

As the UK continues to remain in lockdown, what do you miss most?

Common answers are family, friends, restaurants, shopping, cinemas, bars, nightclubs, and of course, fast-food restaurants. A number of them have temporarily closed their doors, while some continue to operate strictly as takeaways only.

For those who crave the likes of McDonald's and KFC, it's a shame. Nevertheless, the decision to close has been made with the safety of both staff and customer in mind.

When the lockdown commenced weeks ago, Boris Johnson informed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. He also mentioned only going out for exercise once a day, but with lots choosing to flout these rules, we expect they'll be revised in the near future.

It's a troubling time, but we're all in this together, and we must stay inside where possible to help prevent further spread.

When you do leave the house, on the other hand, you wouldn't be blamed for wondering which fast-food places are still open so you can pop in and treat yourself...

Is Subway Closed?

Yes, Subway is closed. All stores across UK and Ireland temporarily shut their doors on Monday, March 23rd 2020.

Over on the website, they issued a statement from Colin Hughes - Country Director UK & Ireland - reading: "At Subway, we’ve been doing all we can to support the efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, and I’d like to thank our loyal guests, Franchise Owners, their Sandwich Artists™ and all employees who have supported the brand through this unprecedented situation."

"Today, we’re taking one more step, a step we believe is the right one. We have taken the decision to authorise our Franchise Owners to close all their stores in the UK and Ireland, from 5 pm today, Monday 23 March. We took this decision as we want to continue doing everything in our power to keep people safe. We believe closing the stores is the right thing to do. By supporting social distancing, we can help protect not just our loyal guests, dedicated Franchise Owners and Sandwich Artists™, but the wider communities they serve..."

However, he signed off with: "We’ll be back with you as soon as we can. Be kind and stay safe."

Stay safe out there. We’ll be back soon pic.twitter.com/Idi6a6oKk0 — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) March 23, 2020

Subway fans mourn on Twitter

"It's only Subway, right?"

Well, if you're a big fan, that's a pretty big deal. In its absence, lovers of the sandwich shop have flocked to Twitter to voice how much they miss it.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Tested positive for missing subway :( — alice (@alice__howardd) April 7, 2020

man quarantine even got me missing subway (eat fresh) — Liam PopCultureGeist Reviews (@LiamPopCulture) April 2, 2020

missing the lads and also the Subway Meatless Meatball Marinara® today — lauren o'neill (@hiyalauren) April 9, 2020

You know what I miss the most? Subway — Katia ♡ (@kkaattiiaa_) April 5, 2020

On a real guys I actually miss subway — YT: MutsaVlogs (@mutsagrace_7) April 8, 2020

