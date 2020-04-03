Is Lytham Festival cancelled? Update confirms suspicions

Many event organisers have already issued statements, but is Lytham Festival cancelled?

Summer? Cancelled mate.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson told the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

We are all doing our part to lessen the strain on health services and prevent further spread of COVID-19, and under the circumstances, many organisers of forthcoming events are having to reluctantly call off their plans.

The likes of Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight, Parklife and All Points East have already announced they won't be going ahead this year, addressing the issue of refunds swiftly while festivalgoers express their disappointment, but also, understanding and sympathy.

So, what about Lytham Festival?

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

Is Lytham Festival cancelled?

Yes, Lytham Festival is cancelled and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Wednesday, July 1st 2020.

In an official statement, organisers addressed: "It is with a heavy heart we announce, due to the current situation in the UK, the Lytham Festival 2020 will not take place this year. We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority."

Continued: "Over the past 10 years we have battled everything from mini-hurricanes to typhoon-like weather but always with good humour, a smile on our face and with great camaraderie, together. This time around, there is nothing more that we can do. We’re really proud to have created this wonderful festival, so personal to us both, in our hometown."

Fortunately, it'll be back next year: "It’s with this wonderful camaraderie and goodwill we will be back with Lytham Festival from the 30th June to 4th July 2021. If you have any ideas or suggestions, we want to hear from you!"

For more information, be sure to read the full statement here.

Thank you for bearing with us whilst we explore all our options. Please see our official statement below. pic.twitter.com/N4Lpc9Bh8X — Lytham Festival (@LythamFestival) April 9, 2020

Who were the Lytham Festival 2020 headliners?

This year's event would've brought some serious talent to the banks of Lancashire’s Ribble Estuary:

Wednesday: Westlife

Thursday: Lewis Capaldi

Friday: Snow Patrol

Saturday: Lionel Richie

Sunday: Little Mix

It's sad news, but we're sure next year will be a great one.

In other news, Hideout 2020 is cancelled.