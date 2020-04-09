Is Hideout Festival cancelled? Organisers reveal important update

Many event organisers have made the dreaded announcement, but is Hideout Festival cancelled?

As the lockdown continues, everybody is feeling increasingly pessimistic about their summer plans.

It's been weeks since the UK was addressed by Boris Johnson in a pivotal statement. In a sincere speech, the prime minister informed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible.

Although he displayed leniency with exercise, numerous members of the public have decided to disregard the warnings, and as a result, we anticipate revised guidelines are incoming.

It's very stressful at the moment, especially for those who have been looking forward to pre-booked holidays and festivals for so long.

It's even more concerning if you were planning to kill two birds with one stone and go to a festival abroad...

Is Hideout Festival cancelled?

Yes, Hideout Festival is cancelled and will no longer go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Sunday, June 31st 2020.

A statement over on the website reads: "Hideout 2020 will no longer be taking place. All Hideout 2020 guests will shortly receive an email from Kaboodle. This will include a form that’ll allow you to choose which option you wish to select, please fill out this form by Friday 8th May 2020. Anyone that misses this deadline will automatically have their booking transferred to Hideout 2021 and standard terms and conditions apply to the new booking."

The two options are...

OPTION 1 – Full refund (including tickets, travel, accommodation, packages or extras booked through Hideout)

OPTION 2 – Transfer your booking to Hideout 2021

Please see our important announcement about this year's Hideout Festival. Thank you for your support, we will be back stronger than ever next year. You can read our cancellation FAQs here - https://t.co/di4mObqn3k pic.twitter.com/UfKHsYvx5t — Hideout Festival (@hideoutfestival) April 9, 2020

What about the line-up?

When it comes to debating option 1 or 2, festivalgoers will obviously be curious as to whether the line-up will stay the same for the 2021 event.

This is addressed on the site: "The line-up will not be transferred to Hideout 2021 but it is likely that many of the same acts will be booked once again as they play regularly for the festival."

It is the sort of festival which has earned a devoted following over the years, so it's likely that, indeed, many acts will be more than happy to play 2021 instead.

Woke up to hideout being cancelled — Ree (@rhonacampbellx) April 9, 2020

Hideout fans flock to Twitter

As you'd expect, nobody is impressed with the cancellation and some have headed to Twitter to share their disappointment. With everything going on, it may have been inevitable, but the news still hurts to hear for those who've been counting down the days.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Hideout cancelled. Stop the world I’m getting off — D (@danielle_insts) April 9, 2020

Me after buying all my hideout outfits just for it to be cancelled :) https://t.co/0xsKnI2cHI — Rebecca Dawson (@beccadawson__) April 9, 2020

Hideout cancelled my 2020 is officially ruined — Lou Lou (@loulouteden_) April 9, 2020

Waking up to the news of hideout being cancelled hurt — lily campbell (@lilyycampbelll) April 9, 2020

Hideout cancelled just when things couldn’t get any better — E.G (@elliegracie3) April 9, 2020

