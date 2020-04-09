‘Intimidating’: Player gives verdict on Leeds United fans

Liam Cooper has praised the Leeds United fans.

Cooper has said that a packed Elland Road makes things intimidating for the opposition teams.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has also said that it has been unbelievable since Andrea Radrizzani became the chairman and Marcelo Bielsa was appointed as the head coach.

Cooper told Leeds’s official website when asked about the impact of the fans on the team: "It's massive. There's been difficult times for the club, for whatever reason things weren't working, and obviously as players, you get the brunt of that on the pitch, and it's hard to take at the time.

“But you look back now, you see it from a fans point of view, you see people paying their hard earned money to come and watch, and if it's not right on the pitch, you deserve to have your opinion. Since Andrea and Marcelo came in, it's been unbelievable, it's been packed out, 35-36,000.

“It does help, it's intimidating for other teams, and it really does give us that drive when you here that noise coming from the stand.

“As a fan, you need the team to lift you, and I feel this season we've hopefully done that more times than not, and long may it continue.”

Automatic promotion push

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the season resumes.

Leeds are doing extremely well in the Championship this season and will be confident of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit are at the top of the league table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds struggled in the final weeks of last season, but the Elland Road faithful should be optimistic that they will get the job done this time around.