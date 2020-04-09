Instagram's Let's Get To Know Your Wild Side Challenge explained - what are the questions?

These Instagram challenges are getting personal, and this one really makes you expose yourself!

As we get further into the Coronavirus lockdown, the Instagram challenges are getting even harder. It's no longer just about finding out what type of cheese you are or posting a photo with your partner, now you actually have to reveal some personal information about yourself.

Instagram's newest challenge that makes you reveal everything is the Let's Get To Know Your Wild Side Challenge, and it really does make you expose yourself. You'll have to be brave to give this one a go!

What is the Let's Get To Know Your Wild Side Challenge?

The challenge involves answering a series of questions to reveal some very personal information about yourself, the type of information you usually wouldn't share on social media.

It's seriously revealing and aims to find out about your wild side, asking questions that are very bold and daring.

lets get to know your wild side...



1.20+

2.14

3.14

4.I kissed my bestfriend in first grade

5. it depends

6. Vodka

7.last week

8.13

9.A month ago?

10.Occasionally

11.Give

12.On my back. Legs up

13.Uh yeah

14.Yes

15.Comment an emoji for the QUESTIONS (you must answer them!!) — ~babyboy~ (@babyboy_luv) April 7, 2020

What are the questions for the Instagram Challenge?

You can use any list of questions you want really, or make up your own. All you have to do is make sure they are very revealing.

But one Reddit user has come up with a good list of questions if you can't be bothered to make up your own.

How many people have you kissed? (guys & girls) At what age did you loose your v-card? What’s your body count? When was your first kiss? Are you a top or bottom? What’s your fav alcoholic drink? Last time you had sex? How old were you when you had ur first drink of alcohol? When was the last time you drank alcohol? Do you smoke/vape? Would you rather give or receive head? Fav person to party with? Are you a lightweight? Would you date the person that sent you this? Comment an emoji for the QUESTIONS (you must answer them!!)

How do take part!

All you have to do is take to Instagram or any other social media and answer the questions.

Make sure you do it truthfully and make it public for all of your friends to see so that you really expose your wild side.

Then, if someone comments an emoji on the post you must send them the questions so that they can answer them. You can also tag your friends too and find out all about their wild side!