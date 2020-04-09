'In a heartbeat': Arsenal fans are dreaming of World Cup winner's arrival

Will Mikel Arteta's Premier League giants really raid Bayern Munich to bring Bundesliga winner Corentin Tolisso to the Emirates?

While Corentin Tolisso’s rather questionable injury record will have some wringing their hands with worry, there’s little doubt that the Frenchman, if fit and firing, is exactly the sort of signing Arsenal need to make.

Not only is the 25-year-old a midfielder with vast potential, an old-school box-to-box enforcer who can tackle, pass and fire 25 yard rockets into the top corner, he is also a proven winner too.

Almost three years after he joined Bayern Munich from Lyon in a club-record £35 million deal, Tolisso has tasted sweet success on six different occasions, winning a pair of Bundesliga titles while conquering the World Cup with Didier Deschamps’ France.

Did we mention that he also has an excellent relationship, on and off the pitch, with a certain Gunners frontman by the name of Alexandre Lacazette?

According to FootMercato, Tolisso’s Bayern Munich career is coming to an end this summer. Both he and the Bundesliga champions appear to be in agreement that a fresh start is required after three years in Bavaria.

And Arsenal, if they can fight off competition from Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli that is, are hoping to relive their Francophile days by luring Tolisso to North London.

After years of underachievement on the pitch and in the transfer market too, this is the sort of update Arsenal fans can get behind.

