Quick links

Arsenal

Bundesliga

Premier League

'In a heartbeat': Arsenal fans are dreaming of World Cup winner's arrival

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans cheer during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Mikel Arteta's Premier League giants really raid Bayern Munich to bring Bundesliga winner Corentin Tolisso to the Emirates?

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso celebrates after his team scored a goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid and...

While Corentin Tolisso’s rather questionable injury record will have some wringing their hands with worry, there’s little doubt that the Frenchman, if fit and firing, is exactly the sort of signing Arsenal need to make.

Not only is the 25-year-old a midfielder with vast potential, an old-school box-to-box enforcer who can tackle, pass and fire 25 yard rockets into the top corner, he is also a proven winner too.

Almost three years after he joined Bayern Munich from Lyon in a club-record £35 million deal, Tolisso has tasted sweet success on six different occasions, winning a pair of Bundesliga titles while conquering the World Cup with Didier Deschamps’ France.

Presnel Kimpembe and Corentin Tolisso of France and teammattes celebrate the FIFA World Cup with fan after the UEFA Nations League A group one match between France and Netherlands at Stade...

Did we mention that he also has an excellent relationship, on and off the pitch, with a certain Gunners frontman by the name of Alexandre Lacazette?

According to FootMercato, Tolisso’s Bayern Munich career is coming to an end this summer. Both he and the Bundesliga champions appear to be in agreement that a fresh start is required after three years in Bavaria.

And Arsenal, if they can fight off competition from Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli that is, are hoping to relive their Francophile days by luring Tolisso to North London.

After years of underachievement on the pitch and in the transfer market too, this is the sort of update Arsenal fans can get behind.

Corentin Tolisso of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Jerome Boateng after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch