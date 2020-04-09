Quick links

Celtic

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

'I am not interested': Celtic star responds to rumours about his future amid Spurs interest

Olly Dawes
Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic looks on during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic looks on during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has told the Daily Record that he is focusing purely on getting fit rather than on transfer rumours about his future.

The 21-year-old was Ronny Deila's final signing as Celtic boss back in 2016, beating a host of clubs to sign the Norwegian from IK Start.

Subscribe

Ajer arrived as a box-to-box midfielder, but was converted to play at centre back by Brendan Rodgers, in a move which has really paid dividends for Celtic.

 

Ajer's huge 6ft 5in frame and his natural athleticism from playing in midfield has made his transition easy, whilst he also possesses the ability to play out from the back.

Unsurprisingly, Ajer is now attracting major interest off the back of his displays for Celtic, with Sporten recently claiming that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new defender this summer, and Ajer would fit the bill as a prospect Mourinho can mould into a star.

Now though, Ajer has claimed that he is only focused on Celtic, noting that he has two years on his contract and is not interested in the rumours.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Ajer added that he just wants to keep up his fitness whilst out of action due to the global health crisis, with greater priorities on his mind than a potential move.

“I have two years left of my contract at Celtic and I am not focusing on my future at all,” said Ajer. “I am not interested in what has been written about me. At the moment, I am training hard. I have told the Celtic physical trainer that I want to take big steps during this break period. I run two sessions a day, and I am building up a lot of strength doing that.”

“I am lucky enough to have a family in Kristiansand who are very good at keeping fit and I was fortunate I was able to leave Scotland to return home before lockdown,” he added.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch