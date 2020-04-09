'I am not interested': Celtic star responds to rumours about his future amid Spurs interest

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has told the Daily Record that he is focusing purely on getting fit rather than on transfer rumours about his future.

The 21-year-old was Ronny Deila's final signing as Celtic boss back in 2016, beating a host of clubs to sign the Norwegian from IK Start.

Ajer arrived as a box-to-box midfielder, but was converted to play at centre back by Brendan Rodgers, in a move which has really paid dividends for Celtic.

Ajer's huge 6ft 5in frame and his natural athleticism from playing in midfield has made his transition easy, whilst he also possesses the ability to play out from the back.

Unsurprisingly, Ajer is now attracting major interest off the back of his displays for Celtic, with Sporten recently claiming that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new defender this summer, and Ajer would fit the bill as a prospect Mourinho can mould into a star.

Now though, Ajer has claimed that he is only focused on Celtic, noting that he has two years on his contract and is not interested in the rumours.

Ajer added that he just wants to keep up his fitness whilst out of action due to the global health crisis, with greater priorities on his mind than a potential move.

“I have two years left of my contract at Celtic and I am not focusing on my future at all,” said Ajer. “I am not interested in what has been written about me. At the moment, I am training hard. I have told the Celtic physical trainer that I want to take big steps during this break period. I run two sessions a day, and I am building up a lot of strength doing that.”

“I am lucky enough to have a family in Kristiansand who are very good at keeping fit and I was fortunate I was able to leave Scotland to return home before lockdown,” he added.