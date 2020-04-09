How to watch the Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal documentary - fans can tune in for free with Rakuten TV!

Sadio Mane may be a superstar on the pitch but now he's about to be a superstar on the screen as well.

There has been a huge appetite for fly-on-the-wall sports documentaries in recent years.

Popularised, some might say, by Amazon Prime's All or Nothing: Manchester City series, we've seen a host of similar football documentaries follow from the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Now, fans have a new football documentary to enjoy in the form of Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal.

But the question on many fans' minds is where is the Sadio Mané documentary available to watch?

The Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal documentary

Rather than being a documentary focusing on an entire team, Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal focuses on just the one player.

The Liverpool and Senegal player has had quite the meteoric rise throughout his career after he started out playing for the Senegalese side Génération Foot.

His professional career began at French club Metz before he eventually went on to play for Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton and, of course, Liverpool, where Mané became a Champions League winner in 2019.

The Made in Senegal documentary details this rise and explores the life of Sadio Mané through interviews with players, staff and the man himself.

Where to watch

The Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal documentary, which released on April 8th, 2020, is available to stream via the Rakuten TV streaming service.

Rakuten is a streaming service in the same industry as Netflix but rather than being a huge American company, Rakuten was set up in Barcelona as recently as 2010 and has users across Europe.

Rakuten has also been the chief sponsor of FC Barcelona since 2017.

You can watch Rakuten TV for free!

Yes, that's right. Certain programmes on Rakuten TV can be streamed at absolutely no cost, as long as you're ok sitting through adverts.

All you need to do to watch, is head over to Rakuten TV, register an account and you'll have access to a range of content under the Rakuten Free section which includes the Mané documentary and a host of other programmes, including the Barcelona Matchday docuseries.

Other content on Rakuten such as films and TV series do come with a cost.