How many animals are going towards the river? Maths riddle answer explained!

There's a simple riddle gripping the nation, leaving many stumped on how to reach the correct answer.

Riddles are infuriating. For those who miss the simple tricks utilised in riddles, they can feel like a Sisyphean task.



Now, the simple riddle of 'how many animals are going towards the river' has caught the attention of Britons stuck indoors during quarantine. Many are stumped on how to reach the answer.

If you don't want to know the answer, be cautious while scrolling... we've explained how to reach it!

SEE ALSO: Coffin dance crew takeover TikTok

What is the riddle?

Many who have come across the riddle have been split over whether it is a maths or English riddle. It uses language and basic addition to trick its listener.

The riddle is as follows:

One rabbit saw six elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw two monkeys going towards the river. Every monkey holds one parrot in their hands. How many animals are going towards the river?

How many animals are going towards the river?

There are five animals going towards the river.

Many come up with the answer 31, but this is not the case. Here's how the riddle works and where you may have gone wrong.

One rabbit saw six elephants while going to the river.

This means there is definitely one rabbit going to the river. The sentence does not state that the elephants are going to the river as well. This is where the trick lies.

Every elephant saw two monkeys going towards the river.

Again, this is the trick. It does not state that every elephant saw two different monkeys, and so implicit rules apply and infer that the two monkeys seen by the elephants are the same.

Every monkey holds one parrot in their hands.

Now we know there are just two monkeys, there must be two parrots.

And so, one rabbit, two monkeys, two parrots leads us to the answer of five animals.

Don't forget to stay social. Check out our best films to watch on Netflix Party guide.