Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Hope you're not leaving': Some Liverpool fans react to what their £25m man has tweeted

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri faces a very uncertain future at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (23) in action during the Uefa Champions League Group Stage football match n.3 LIVERPOOL - CRVENA ZVEZDA on 24

Some Liverpool fans have urged Xherdan Shaqiri to stick around after his latest tweet.

The Liverpool winger suggested that he was really missing football on social media, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not playing a match for well over a month now.

Shaqiri’s wait for action has actually been longer than that, as he was injured before the Premier League season was halted.

And Liverpool fans have suggested that they can’t wait for when the Switzerland international is back and ready to feature again.

Shaqiri’s future at Liverpool beyond this season is actually very uncertain now.

The wide-man has featured very infrequently for Klopp’s men this term, and he has struggled badly with injury.

The Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds have already indicated that they will sell Shaqiri this summer, if a bid of around £25 million comes in for him.

If Shaqiri does leave Liverpool this summer it will bring to an end a two-year stay at Anfield. He has made 40 appearances for the Reds to date.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch