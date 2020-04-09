'Hope you're not leaving': Some Liverpool fans react to what their £25m man has tweeted

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri faces a very uncertain future at Anfield.

Some Liverpool fans have urged Xherdan Shaqiri to stick around after his latest tweet.

The Liverpool winger suggested that he was really missing football on social media, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not playing a match for well over a month now.

Shaqiri’s wait for action has actually been longer than that, as he was injured before the Premier League season was halted.

And Liverpool fans have suggested that they can’t wait for when the Switzerland international is back and ready to feature again.

Stay shaq ❤️ — George (@SeventySixRole) April 8, 2020

Please stay at Anfield Shaq — Stefano Dimera (@akhilekhwela61) April 8, 2020

Hope u are going nowhere — Isaac (@Isaac_munialo22) April 8, 2020

We hope to see you back playing for us again too! — VorsprungdurchJürgen ✋☝ (@happydobbin44) April 8, 2020

Oh Shaq I hope you’re not leaving us. YNWA — Kelly (@Kelfogarty) April 8, 2020

We miss you too — Liverpool FC Supporters Perú (@PeruvianScouser) April 8, 2020

Shaqiri’s future at Liverpool beyond this season is actually very uncertain now.

The wide-man has featured very infrequently for Klopp’s men this term, and he has struggled badly with injury.

The Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds have already indicated that they will sell Shaqiri this summer, if a bid of around £25 million comes in for him.

If Shaqiri does leave Liverpool this summer it will bring to an end a two-year stay at Anfield. He has made 40 appearances for the Reds to date.