Fans speculate Helen Hunt’s facelift saying it’s a “distraction” in World on Fire series

BBC One's World on Fire boasts an incredible cast but fans picked up on a 'distracting' feature of American actress Helen Hunt.

For most of us, ageing is simply a part of life we'd all really rather avoid but given the ever-progressing march of time, it's something that's coming for us all regardless.

For Hollywood actors though, many will look for any opportunity to hold onto their youthful looks for as long as possible.

One such actor who has come under the spotlight for this is Helen Hunt after fans of the BBC drama World on Fire, in which she appears, have been quick to point out.

But has Helen Hunt has a facelift or any other such surgery and what do viewers make of her in World on Fire?

Helen Hunt in World on Fire

World on Fire is a drama on BBC One which concluded on November 10th, 2019.

The series tells the story of a number of ordinary people and their experiences during the Second World War.

From a Manchester family to undercover operatives behind enemy lines, there has never been a series quite like it.

In World on Fire, Helen Hunt takes on the role of Nancy Campbell, an American radio journalist working in Poland and Berlin. Naturally, when war breaks out, her friends in the German capital quickly become suspicious of her and safety in Germany looks ever more at risk.

Rumours of surgery

While Helen Hunt has not confirmed any cosmetic surgery herself, rumours have persisted for some time that the As Good as It Gets actress has indeed had some work done.

The most recent report came in April 2019 when Glamour Path examined a number of photos of Helen Hunt that would suggest that the American actress has had surgery of some sort.

Fan reaction

Viewers of World on Fire have certainly picked up on the actress's distinct looks and how wrinkle-free she appears, even at the age of 56.

Oh Helen Hunt, what HAVE you done to your face gurl? #WorldOnFire — Teacher Si ️‍ (@Dr_Strange_Pork) October 20, 2019

Expect to see Helen Hunt ripping off the mask she's got to reveal Tom Cruise. What's happened to her face ? #WorldOnFire — Damian Thirsty (@damian_thirsty) October 20, 2019

Please please ladies, stop with the surgery / Botox / face lifts!! You’re so beautiful as you are!! I didn’t recognise Helen hunt #helenhunt #worldonfire — ❤ (@Rufuss_19) October 19, 2019

I can’t concentrate on any scene in #worldonfire with Helen Hunt in as I’m mesmerised by her face. — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) October 13, 2019

While the general consensus seems to be that Helen has had surgery, several viewers believe that the Oscar-winning actress is actually the victim of poor and blurry CGI.

Anyone else notice the CGI on helen hunts face?makes her look distorted! — Eclectic-Dreamer (@AustralianBella) October 14, 2019

How can producers directors camera people think that wiping out a persons face and making them look distorted is a good thibg?

Helen Hunt is a mature nice looking woman they turned her into a blur on our screenswe want the real people on our screens please — Eclectic-Dreamer (@AustralianBella) October 14, 2019

World on Fire concluded on BBC One on November 10th, 2019.