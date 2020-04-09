Final Fantasy VII Remake: Will part 2 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Fans are curious as to whether part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake comes out in less than a day meaning fans will soon be able to enjoy the faithful retread that has massively expanded upon the development of its characters as well as the iconic Midgar. With this remake being episodic and split into parts as opposed to the complete story in one package, lots of fans are wondering whether the in-development part 2 will be released on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Although there was understandably a lot of backlash when the Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced to be episodic, you needn't worry about Square Enix's first fragment being too short as the developers have repeatedly promised that it has endgame content and is as long as a mainline entry. In addition, most reviews for the game corroborate Square Enix's stance about it being a lengthy instalment that'll take you plenty of time to beat.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X currently scheduled to be released come the end of this year, below you'll discover what Square Enix have said about the remake and its future parts coming out on both current-gen and next-gen consoles.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2 be on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2 hasn't been confirmed for either PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will most definitely be playable on PS5, whereas the Xbox Series X is uncertain as episode 1 isn't even confirmed for the Xbox One.

When speaking to investors about the development of new titles for current-gen and next-generation consoles moving forward, Square Enix had this to say back in February 2020 (via TweakTown):

"The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles.

It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."

This answer seems to suggest that those who don't invest in a PS5 due to sticking with the PlayStation 4 won't be abandoned when part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake eventually comes out.

It also suggests the first part will not recevie a re-release for Sony's next-gen console thanks to the luxury of backwards compatability.

As for the Xbox Series X, there's really nothing to report as part 1 is exclusive to Sony until April 2021, and Square Enix haven't confirmed if it'll then become available on Microsoft's console and/or PC.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches for PS4 on April 10th.