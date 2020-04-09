Ex-player claims Rangers would want title handed to Celtic now

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Frank McAvennie has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Rangers would want the season to end now and Celtic be declared champions.

The former Celtic striker believes that if the season is called now and Celtic are crowned champions, then Rangers fans will always say that the Hoops did not win the ninth title in a row.

Subscribe

McAvennie made the comments in response to Rangers director Alastair Johnston stating that if the season is called now, then the Hoops would have won eight-and-a-half titles in a row instead of nine, as quoted in The Times.

McAvennie told The Scottish Sun: “The bottom line is Celtic want to play the games if possible. They don’t want to end the season now. If they were asking for the Premiership to be called off that would be a different situation.

“But Neil Lennon and Peter Lawwell have both stated publicly they want the games to be played. So how can you have a go at Celtic?

“There are probably more Rangers people out there who want it called now so they can claim, ‘You never won it’."

McAvennie added: “I want the final eight games to be played and so does everyone connected with Celtic.

“But it probably suits Rangers if the league doesn’t restart as their fans would then say, ‘You never won it’. It gives supporters something to shout about and start all the talk of not going for ten next season.

Season has to finish

While there are financial issues in Scottish football due to the current global health crisis, every avenue has to be explored for the season to be completed.

True, Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but Rangers will feel confident about catching Neil Lennon’s side.

Although Steven Gerrard’s team are 13 points behind the Hoops in second place, they do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played.