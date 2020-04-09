Emile Heskey picks out the one player who gels everything at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Heskey knows what it takes to be important to a team without scoring as many as others.

Emile Heskey spoke to 90min and picked the one Liverpool player who gels everything together when he is on the pitch.

The former Reds striker scored 111 goals in 516 games which isn't a bad record on first glance but it is what the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah manage in four or five years as compared to Heskey's 17.

One current Liverpool striker whose influence to the side is a lot more important than his goals in Roberto Firminho. Heskey pointed out how influential the Brazilian is to Jurgen Klopp's side and explained everything he brings to a game.

He said: "I just think everything gels properly when he's (Firmino) playing. He's not necessarily worried about 'this is my job and I need to do this'."

"You see him chasing back and tackling, you see him playing left wing and chase the guy up and down the wing. Then you'll see him upfront, getting the ball and holding it up and bringing someone in. It's just a different variety of stuff that he does, he's not just focused on 'I must score goals'."

"He creates his space, his first touch is brilliant because he takes it away from players, so he can have time to look around and assess what he's got to do next. He's great at that," said Heskey.

Firmino is arguably Liverpool's most important player and the space he creates for the likes of Salah and Mane is what helps Liverpool win games.

The Brazilian has 11 goals and 12 assists this season in all competitions which is still a phenomenal return for a striker.

Firmino's goals in the semi-final and the final of the Club World Cup won the Reds the title in games which looked to have slipped through Liverpool's grasp.

Both Mane and Salah often steal all the headlines but Firmino is Liverpool's unsung hero and his presence on the pitch certainly gels everything together for the Reds.