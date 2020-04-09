'Drive yourself insane': £50m man is not enjoying Arsenal and Tottenham links

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs could go head-to-head for Norwich City captain Ben Godfrey over the summer.

Reported Arsenal and Tottenham target Ben Godfrey is not exactly enjoying the speculation surrounding his future, with the Norwich City captain telling the Pink ‘Un that relentless transfer rumours are a distraction no footballer needs.

Unfortunately for one of English football’s most talented young defenders, he will have to get used to life in the gossip columns.

The Express reports that North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs are both batting their eyelashes in the direction of the £50 million-rated Godfrey, who is one of many Norwich stars who has been linked with a big-money move away from Carrow Road.

A 22-year-old who was plying his trade out on loan at Shrewsbury Town just two seasons ago was an absolute colossus as Norwich knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup recently, so it is no surprise that he has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho’s side. Arsenal, meanwhile, are crying out for a centre-back with his leadership skills, not to mention an ability to win pretty much everything in the air.

But Godfrey is not looking to get swept up in the rumour mill.

“You will drive yourself insane if you look at the reports about yourself. You will not be able to play at your best, your energy will be getting directed elsewhere,” he says.

““We have a young team, we are in the Premier League and we play attractive football. I think if there wasn’t rumours going around we would be doing something wrong.”

Unless Norwich can pull off a ‘Great Escape’ straight out of a fanciful Hollywood script when the 2019/20 season resumes, Godfrey is likely to be heading out the door this summer, potentially alongside Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis.

Interestingly, all four have been linked with Tottenham.