Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

‘Do your homework’: West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass sends message to Matt Hancock

Subhankar Mondal
Andy Carroll (L) of West Ham United in action with Robert Snodgrass during training at Rush Green on October 18, 2018 in Romford, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass is not impressed with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has sent a sarcastic message to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, on Twitter.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City star has mocked Hancock for his response to Premier League footballers launching a new initiative to help the National Health Service amid the global health crisis.

The ‘#PlayersTogether’ initiative has been set up to help those who are fighting the crisis on the frontline and is a joined effort with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

 

Health Secretary Hancock has welcomed the move on Twitter, having previously said that Premier League footballers should take a pay-cut and play their part in fighting the crisis, as quoted on BBC Sport.

West Ham winger Snodgrass has responded to Hanock’s message on Twitter and has been quite strong in his comments.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.

Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 7, 2018 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch