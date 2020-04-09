‘Do your homework’: West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass sends message to Matt Hancock

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass is not impressed with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has sent a sarcastic message to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, on Twitter.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City star has mocked Hancock for his response to Premier League footballers launching a new initiative to help the National Health Service amid the global health crisis.

The ‘#PlayersTogether’ initiative has been set up to help those who are fighting the crisis on the frontline and is a joined effort with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

Health Secretary Hancock has welcomed the move on Twitter, having previously said that Premier League footballers should take a pay-cut and play their part in fighting the crisis, as quoted on BBC Sport.

West Ham winger Snodgrass has responded to Hanock’s message on Twitter and has been quite strong in his comments.

Thanks @MattHancock it’s great to have your backing....... in future do your homework on what we do and who we are as people before coming for us. Over £1billion in tax and NI PAYMENTS doesn’t even earn RESPECT anymore. It’s not about us it’s about the real heroes...The NHS https://t.co/V9MLomN7KO — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) April 9, 2020

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth.