'Unbelievable talent': Toffees hero warns critics about much-maligned Everton player

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton paid £40m to bring Alex Iwobi to Goodison Park from Premier League rivals Arsenal after missing out on Wilfried Zaha.

Joseph Yobo has implored Everton fans to be patient with Alex Iwobi, telling Goal that the £40 million winger has more than enough talent to silence his critics at Goodison Park.

It’s fair to say eyebrows were raised when The Toffees paid an obscene sum for an Arsenal winger on the final day of the 2019 summer transfer window – and not just because everyone knew that Iwobi has their second choice transfer target.

And a man who only arrived on Merseyside once Everton had given up the ghost with Wilfried Zaha has not exactly lived up to his staggering price-tag so far. There has been a few flashes of brilliance but two goals and one assist from 22 matches is not exactly the output expected of a £40 million forward.

Though Yobo, Iwobi’s fellow Nigerian, is confident that the 23-year-old will eventually prove his worth in that iconic blue shirt.

“Moving to Everton was a good move for him because he wanted more game time. Unfortunately, it takes a longer time to settle down in a new environment because only a few players move to another club and settle immediately,” says a man who spent a decade at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2012.

“I think we should be patient with him because we can’t doubt his talent. He has unbelievable talent and work rate.

“I know he is going to achieve more with Everton, it is just the timing of everything happening to him. He will surely come good.”

Iwobi’s best performances in Arsenal colours arguably came when he was playing as an inverted left-winger, linking up in mesmerising fashion with the overlapping Sead Kolasinac. Surely he could forge a similar relationship with Lucas Digne at Everton, given the opportunity.

So far, Iwobi has made just two Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti with an ill-timed hamstring injury keeping him on the sidelines for much of the Italian’s tenure.