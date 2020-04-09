Report: Arsenal star could replace £10m Everton target at Champions League giants

If Carlo Ancelotti's Everton want to bring Santiago Arias to the Premier League, Arsenal could help by selling Hector Bellerin to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are targeting Hector Bellerin in a deal that could free up Santiago Arias to sign for Everton, according to La Razon.

Unfortunately for a Barcelona-born right-back with those cockney-infused Catalan tones, Bellerin is quickly becoming more famous for his fashion sense than his footballing ability. That is not his own fault of course.

A series of unfortunate injuries means the 25-year-old has barely kicked a ball in anger for The Gunners of late, making just eight Premier League appearances throughout a frustrating campaign.

And, if reports are to be believed, Everton will be watching developments surrounding his future very closely over the summer. La Razon claims that Atletico are looking for a right-back to replace the Toffees-linked Colombian Santiago Arias – and Bellerin is priority numero uno despite his prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Sevilla are in the mix too with the Andalusian outfit looking for a man capable of replacing Jesus Navas who, despite a remarkable return to form in the last 18 months or so, will turn 35 before the end of the year.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be tempted to cash in on a player who has proven to be something of a posterboy for the club during a couple of underwhelming years in North London.

But if Everton want to reunite director of football Marcel Brands with £10 million Arias, his former PSV favourite, they will be hoping that Bellerin fancies a return to the Mediterranean.