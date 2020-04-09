Derek McInnes says Rangers deserve opportunity to catch Celtic

Debates rages in Scotland over whether Celtic should be awarded the title.

Rangers' frustration about proposals which could end the season are justified, says Derek McInnes.

The Aberdeen manager believes a solution should be found to complete the Scottish Premiership season, and his team should be allowed the opportunity to earn third place.

BBC Sport reported yesterday that a decision is 'on hold' for the Premiership, while a vote will take place on the divisions below.

Rangers released a statement demanding clubs work together in a rational manner.

McInnes told Clyde 1 that Celtic should get the chance to win the league 'properly'.

He said: "We feel that we deserve the chance to finish 3rd, Hearts deserve the chance to stay up, Rangers deserve the chance to catch Celtic, Celtic deserve the chance to win the league properly"

Aberdeen currently sit in fourth position, a point below Motherwell with 30 games played.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic with a game in hand, and while a comeback is unlikely, it's still mathematically possible.

It does seem premature at this stage to try and wrap up the league early, just a month after fixtures came to a halt.

The Scotsman reported FIFA are planning to announce an extension to the season to allow leagues to wrap up.