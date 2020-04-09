Quick links

Derek McInnes says Rangers deserve opportunity to catch Celtic

Dan Coombs
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is seen during the William Hill Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on May 27, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Debates rages in Scotland over whether Celtic should be awarded the title.

Rangers' frustration about proposals which could end the season are justified, says Derek McInnes.

The Aberdeen manager believes a solution should be found to complete the Scottish Premiership season, and his team should be allowed the opportunity to earn third place.

BBC Sport reported yesterday that a decision is 'on hold' for the Premiership, while a vote will take place on the divisions below.

Rangers released a statement demanding clubs work together in a rational manner.

McInnes told Clyde 1 that Celtic should get the chance to win the league 'properly'.

He said: "We feel that we deserve the chance to finish 3rd, Hearts deserve the chance to stay up, Rangers deserve the chance to catch Celtic, Celtic deserve the chance to win the league properly"

Celtic and Rangers fans at the start of the match between Celtic and Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016...

Aberdeen currently sit in fourth position, a point below Motherwell with 30 games played.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic with a game in hand, and while a comeback is unlikely, it's still mathematically possible.

It does seem premature at this stage to try and wrap up the league early, just a month after fixtures came to a halt.

The Scotsman reported FIFA are planning to announce an extension to the season to allow leagues to wrap up.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic embraces Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31,...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

