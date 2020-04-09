Compared to Ribery, agent confirms interest in Liverpool and Aston Villa-linked star

Premier League trio Villa, Southampton and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly keen on raiding Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen for Milot Rashica.

Milot Rashica’s agent has admitted that there has been a number of Premier League requests for a Werder Bremen winger heavily linked with Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa, speaking to Gonfialarete.

It’s always worth being wary of a player who is shining in a struggling side, as Liverpool fans who remember Simon Mignolet’s remarkable final season at Sunderland will tell you. But Rashica is certainly a risk worth taking this summer.

The jet-heeled Kosovan has been by far and away the brightest spark in a Werder side who appear to be sleepwalking towards relegation out of the Bundesliga, producing ten goals and five assists in all competitions.

Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract, though that will drop to just £17 million if Florian Kohfeldt’s side are unable to climb out of the mire. Weser Kurier claims that Liverpool and Southampton are watching closely, while Aston Villa are at the front of the queue according to The Mirror.

And Rashica’s agent, Nek Capric, has admitted that there is interest from England in a player he likens to former Bayern Munich dynamo Franck Ribery.

“It must be said that there are many requests for Rashica in the Premier League and Bundesliga,” says Capric, who also confirms that Napoli are in the race for a one-time Vitesse Arnhem talisman.

“I would compare him to Ribery; great change of pace, great dribbling, he can quickly start from the left and move to the right. He is 23 years old, and he is already very intelligent, he is doing well on the pitch.”

Ribery is one of the finest wingers of his generation, winning nine Bundesliga titles and one Champions League in Bavaria while narrowly missing out on the Ballon D’Or in 2013.

But, with his raw pace, explosive acceleration and eye for goal, Rashica certainly shares plenty of similarities with a fearsome Frenchman.