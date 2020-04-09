Quick links

'Come back home': Some Spurs fans urge player Pochettino sold to return after his tweet

Marcus Edwards of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Reading at The Lamex Stadium on March 13, 2017 in Stevenage, England.
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Marcus Edwards fell out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino, but he has impressed since leaving the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Marcus Edwards to come back, after his latest tweet.

Mauricio Pochettino let Edwards leave Tottenham last summer to join Vitoria, after he failed to really fulfil his potential with the Lilywhites.

 

Edwards has gone on to have a very impressive first season in Portugal, where he has highlighted the talent that made him such a highly rated prospect in his teenaged years.

And Tottenham supporters are now urging Edwards to come back to North London.

Tottenham actually could have used Edwards’s attacking spark this term, as they have struggled so badly with injuries up-front.

With Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane out injured, Edwards may have stood a genuine chance of game time at Spurs if he had stuck around.

However, his attitude had come into question under Pochettino’s tenure, and after making his Spurs debut at 16, he was never afforded another opportunity in their first-team.

During Edwards’s time in Portugal so far he has netted four goals and claimed seven assists in 17 league games.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

