'Come back home': Some Spurs fans urge player Pochettino sold to return after his tweet

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Marcus Edwards fell out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino, but he has impressed since leaving the Lilywhites.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Marcus Edwards to come back, after his latest tweet.

Mauricio Pochettino let Edwards leave Tottenham last summer to join Vitoria, after he failed to really fulfil his potential with the Lilywhites.

Edwards has gone on to have a very impressive first season in Portugal, where he has highlighted the talent that made him such a highly rated prospect in his teenaged years.

And Tottenham supporters are now urging Edwards to come back to North London.

My did we let you go — Carl O'Halloran (@YiDocArL84) April 8, 2020

When are you coming back home to Spurs Marcus? — Michael Hollister (@MichaelHollist3) April 8, 2020

32-35 seconds once a Spurs always a Spurs — Raul Giannoccaro (@GiannoccaroRaul) April 8, 2020

Buy back clause? — ✌ Dray ✌ (@Dray2011) April 8, 2020

Come back home Marcus — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) April 8, 2020

Bring him back to spurs! Guy is talented — nicos georgiou (@nick1geo) April 8, 2020

The single worst stain that will remain on Poch on his time at Spurs .. getting rid of Marcus never given the kid a chance we will live to regret this — barry whyte (@comgreen) April 9, 2020

Tottenham actually could have used Edwards’s attacking spark this term, as they have struggled so badly with injuries up-front.

With Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane out injured, Edwards may have stood a genuine chance of game time at Spurs if he had stuck around.

However, his attitude had come into question under Pochettino’s tenure, and after making his Spurs debut at 16, he was never afforded another opportunity in their first-team.

During Edwards’s time in Portugal so far he has netted four goals and claimed seven assists in 17 league games.