Club reportedly willing to negotiate for £35m Tottenham target, as new name emerges on Mourinho’s wishlist

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Mike Maignan and Andre Onana.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Mike Maignan from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is open to selling Hugo Lloris this summer and wants to replace him with his French compatriot Maignan.

The report has claimed that the 24-year-old is a priority signing for Spurs, and that Lille are ready to sell the former France Under-21 international.

Meanwhile, Sport has claimed that Ajax want €40 million (£35.12m) for Andre Onana and are willing to negotiate over the transfer fee.

Goal.com reported in March that Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old Cameroon international goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Replacing Hugo Lloris

Lloris has been on the books of Tottenham since 2012 and is a very good goalkeeper, but the France international has made mistakes from time to time in recent seasons.

Moreover, the former Lyon star is 33 years of age, and Spurs have to start looking for a replacement for him, although it will be interesting to see if they are able to find one this summer amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.