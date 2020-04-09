Quick links

Club reportedly willing to negotiate for £35m Tottenham target, as new name emerges on Mourinho’s wishlist

Andre Onana of Ajax celebrates 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v Lille at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 17, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Mike Maignan and Andre Onana.

Mike Maignan of Lille celebrate the second goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Angers on May 18, 2019 in Lille, France.

According to Le10 Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Mike Maignan from Lille in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is open to selling Hugo Lloris this summer and wants to replace him with his French compatriot Maignan.

The report has claimed that the 24-year-old is a priority signing for Spurs, and that Lille are ready to sell the former France Under-21 international.

 

Meanwhile, Sport has claimed that Ajax want €40 million (£35.12m) for Andre Onana and are willing to negotiate over the transfer fee.

Goal.com reported in March that Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old Cameroon international goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Andre Onana of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Replacing Hugo Lloris

Lloris has been on the books of Tottenham since 2012 and is a very good goalkeeper, but the France international has made mistakes from time to time in recent seasons.

Moreover, the former Lyon star is 33 years of age, and Spurs have to start looking for a replacement for him, although it will be interesting to see if they are able to find one this summer amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Hugo Lloris of Tottrenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

