Club reportedly take steps to stop Tottenham Hotspur from snatching their player

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea have opened talks with Olivier Giroud over a new contract, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The report has claimed that the Blues have started discussions with the former Arsenal striker’s representatives.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are likely to offer the France international striker a one-year extension due to the fact that he is 33 years of age.

A recent report in TEAMtalk claimed that Giroud will consider a move to Tottenham, who are interested in securing the services of the striker on a free transfer this summer.

Tricky situation

It is now clear when the summer transfer window will open, and whether clubs will be able to spend a lot of money on new players amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Staying at Chelsea would make sense for Giroud, as even if he goes to Tottenham this summer, he will have to play second fiddle to England international striker Harry Kane and will have to fight for his place in the starting lineup.