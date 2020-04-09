Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Club have reportedly hiked up price for ‘fantastic’ player Arsenal and Everton want

Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane (C) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (R) and Adam Lallana (L) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs linked with Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Bolivia's Leonel Morales vie for the ball during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match, in La Paz on October 5, 2017.

Philippe Coutinho is a player in demand, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton among the clubs linked with the Barcelona attacking midfielder.

The former Liverpool star, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich from Barcelona until the end of the season.

 

The Mirror has claimed of interest in the 27-year-old from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Sport has reported that Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United are interested in the Brazil international.

Sport has also reported that Barcelona are asking for €90 million (£79m) as transfers fee for the former Inter Milan man, who was described as a “fantastic footballer” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to ESPN in 2019.

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho smiles as he holds a press conference in Barcelona on January 8, 2018.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that Barca cannot sell the attacker for anything less than €90 million (£79m) to avoid losses.

This new report suggests that Barca have increased their asking price. Earlier this month, The London Evening Standard stated that the Spanish giants are looking for €80 million (£70.22m) for Coutinho, meaning that they have hiked up their price by €10 million (£8.78m).

Uncertainty

Amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it will be interesting to see if clubs are willing to pay €90 million (£79m) for a single player in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch