Club have reportedly hiked up price for ‘fantastic’ player Arsenal and Everton want

Philippe Coutinho is a player in demand, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton among the clubs linked with the Barcelona attacking midfielder.

The former Liverpool star, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The Mirror has claimed of interest in the 27-year-old from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while Sport has reported that Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United are interested in the Brazil international.

Sport has also reported that Barcelona are asking for €90 million (£79m) as transfers fee for the former Inter Milan man, who was described as a “fantastic footballer” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to ESPN in 2019.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that Barca cannot sell the attacker for anything less than €90 million (£79m) to avoid losses.

This new report suggests that Barca have increased their asking price. Earlier this month, The London Evening Standard stated that the Spanish giants are looking for €80 million (£70.22m) for Coutinho, meaning that they have hiked up their price by €10 million (£8.78m).

Uncertainty

Amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it will be interesting to see if clubs are willing to pay €90 million (£79m) for a single player in the summer transfer window.