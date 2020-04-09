Club have reportedly dropped asking price for ‘world-class’ Arsenal and Wolves target

Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton reportedly want Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to Marca, Premier League trio Arsenal, Wolves and Everton are interested in signing James from Spanish and European giants Wolves in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the 28-year-old - who can also operate as a winger - appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

Calciomercato.it has now claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez will be open to selling the Colombia international for less than €30 million (£26.35m) in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that in the summer of 2019, Madrid were looking fo €40 million (£35.13m) as transfer fee for the former FC Porto and AS Monaco star.

Bargain signing

If it does not take even €30 million (£26.35m) for Arsenal, Everton or Wolves to sign James this summer, then they should seriously consider making a bid for the Colombian when the summer transfer window opens.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, many clubs may not be willing to spend a lot of money on transfers, and James - described by former Madrid star and manager Jorge Valdano as “a world-class player”, as quoted by Sky Sports - could be a bargain signing.