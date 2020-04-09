Quick links

BBC pundit says he was ‘disappointed’ when £7m player went to Celtic

Stuart Armstrong (left) during a Southampton FC training session at Staplewood Complex on January 28, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Stuart Armstrong joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018.

Stuart Armstrong during a Southampton FC training session at Staplewood Complex on September 20, 2018 in Southampton, England.

Kevin Gallacher has told The Glasgow Evening Times that he was disappointed when Stuart Armstrong left Dundee United for Celtic.

The former Dundee United player, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has said that he was a disappointed when he moved to the Hoops.

Gallacher is pleased that the 28-year-old Scotland international midfielder was playing well for Southampton before the global health crisis saw football in England suspended.

 

Gallacher told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I like Stuart, I like the way he plays. I loved him at Dundee United and was disappointed when he went to Celtic.

“He struggled to begin with there as well. Then he came into things more and won a big money move to Southampton on the back of it.

“Stuart seems to take some time to find his feet when he moves, but I can understand why having been there myself. I’m sure there will be no looking back for him now he has established himself again.”

Stuart Armstrong of Scotland during the International Friendly match between Scotland and Belgium on September 7, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Celtic spell

Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in January 2015, and after doing well for the Hoops, he moved to Southampton in the Premier League in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £7 million.

During his time at the Hoops, the Scotland international won the Scottish Premiership title four times, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each.

Southampton stats

According to WhoScored, Armstrong has made 12 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 16 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Saints, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Stuart Armstrong(L) and Nathan Redmond during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on November 2, 2018 in Southampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

