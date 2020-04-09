BBC pundit says he was ‘disappointed’ when £7m player went to Celtic

Stuart Armstrong joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018.

Kevin Gallacher has told The Glasgow Evening Times that he was disappointed when Stuart Armstrong left Dundee United for Celtic.

The former Dundee United player, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has said that he was a disappointed when he moved to the Hoops.

Gallacher is pleased that the 28-year-old Scotland international midfielder was playing well for Southampton before the global health crisis saw football in England suspended.

Gallacher told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I like Stuart, I like the way he plays. I loved him at Dundee United and was disappointed when he went to Celtic.

“He struggled to begin with there as well. Then he came into things more and won a big money move to Southampton on the back of it.

“Stuart seems to take some time to find his feet when he moves, but I can understand why having been there myself. I’m sure there will be no looking back for him now he has established himself again.”

Celtic spell

Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in January 2015, and after doing well for the Hoops, he moved to Southampton in the Premier League in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Glasgow Evening Times to be worth £7 million.

During his time at the Hoops, the Scotland international won the Scottish Premiership title four times, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each.

Southampton stats

According to WhoScored, Armstrong has made 12 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 16 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Saints, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.