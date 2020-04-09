'Bags of ability': Ryan Christie predicts 'a big future ahead' for Scottish Celtic talent

Celtic have seen promising signs from Mikey Johnston this season.

Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Mikey Johnston has a 'big future ahead' despite his injury woes.

The Bhoys look set to win a ninth league title in a row, though they're being made to wait with football on the shelf due to the global pandemic.

Now, the conversation has turned to Celtic's award-winners for the season, with midfielder Christie admitting that his vote for Player of the Year will go to striker Odsonne Edouard.

When it comes to Young Player of the Year, Christie is backing right back Jeremie Frimpong following a promising first season at Parkhead – but mentioned Johnston too.

Christie feels that Johnston has 'bags of ability' and 'a big future ahead', but noted that his tough time with injury may just leave Frimpong as the favourite.

“There are a few contenders for that but Jeremie does stand out,” said Christie. “Mikey Johnston will be there or thereabouts but he’s had a tough time with injury. He has bags of ability and started the season well. Mikey has a big future ahead,” he added.

Johnston, 20, has emerged under Neil Lennon this season, bagging six goals and six assists in 21 games for the Bhoys this season, but injury has curtailed his impact.

A groin injury earlier this season was a frustration, and now he has been on the sidelines for more than two months having suffered knee ligament damage in January.

Lennon will hope to have Johnston back sooner rather than later, but this backing from Christie shows just how highly the winger is rated.