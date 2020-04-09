Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Bags of ability': Ryan Christie predicts 'a big future ahead' for Scottish Celtic talent

Olly Dawes
Ryan Christie of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have seen promising signs from Mikey Johnston this season.

Ryan Christie of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Mikey Johnston has a 'big future ahead' despite his injury woes.

The Bhoys look set to win a ninth league title in a row, though they're being made to wait with football on the shelf due to the global pandemic.

Subscribe

Now, the conversation has turned to Celtic's award-winners for the season, with midfielder Christie admitting that his vote for Player of the Year will go to striker Odsonne Edouard.

 

When it comes to Young Player of the Year, Christie is backing right back Jeremie Frimpong following a promising first season at Parkhead – but mentioned Johnston too.

Christie feels that Johnston has 'bags of ability' and 'a big future ahead', but noted that his tough time with injury may just leave Frimpong as the favourite.

“There are a few contenders for that but Jeremie does stand out,” said Christie. “Mikey Johnston will be there or thereabouts but he’s had a tough time with injury. He has bags of ability and started the season well. Mikey has a big future ahead,” he added.

Celtic's Michael Johnston during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Johnston, 20, has emerged under Neil Lennon this season, bagging six goals and six assists in 21 games for the Bhoys this season, but injury has curtailed his impact.

A groin injury earlier this season was a frustration, and now he has been on the sidelines for more than two months having suffered knee ligament damage in January.

Lennon will hope to have Johnston back sooner rather than later, but this backing from Christie shows just how highly the winger is rated.

Michael Johnston of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch