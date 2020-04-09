Arteta's reported £36m target once said he dreams of playing for Arsenal

Quick links

John Verrall
Arsenal are believed to be keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his midfield ranks.

Arsenal must be encouraged that a move to the Emirates Stadium would appeal to Corentin Tolisso, as he previously said that he dreamt of a move to the North London club.

Tolisso, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, is said to be on Arsenal’s radar by Foot Mercato.

The French midfielder is believed to be a potential target of Mikel Arteta’s as he looks to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield ranks for next season.

Arsenal have been long-standing admirers of Tolisso, and it is not the first time that they have been linked with the 25-year-old.

 

Indeed, when Tolisso was linked with a move to Arsenal back in 2017, he said to France Football: “Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal.

"I love the Premier League and I think I have the profile. This is the championship that also offers more competition, which is the most open, the most hard-fought and most spectacular."

When Tolisso made those comments he wasn’t quite as high profile a player as he is now.

The £36 million-rated talent (Foot Mercato) was at Lyon then, but he now has had the taste for the big time - after spending the past three seasons with Bayern.

Arsenal will be hoping that Tolisso’s mind hasn’t changed about a potential move to the Emirates though.

And if Arteta does make a bid for Tolisso, he should be very encouraged about the chances of a deal actually happening, after reading the midfielder’s past comments.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

