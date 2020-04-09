Arteta target admits he's learning from superstar who supports Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich's Chris Richards.

Arsenal have been linked with a host defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, even if they don't really know when it will begin.

Sky Germany noted earlier this week that four Arsenal targets are currently playing in the Bundesliga; Jerome Boateng, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Evan N'Dicka.

There appears to be another Bundesliga target though, as Bild recently reported that both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Bayern's Chris Richards.

Richards isn't a household name right now, as he's currently playing for Bayern's second team in the third tier, with two goals in 22 games this season.

The American talent was at FC Dallas before winning a deal with Bayern, and the 20-year-old is now being touted for a bright future.

Arsenal may hope to lure him to the Emirates Stadium this summer, and Richards has now been discussing his development with CBS Sports back in the United States.

Richards admitted that he has been learning from superstar defender David Alaba ever since arriving at Bayern, believing that the Austrian knows the struggles of coming through the Bayern ranks and has given him pointers whilst playing at centre back.

“Ever since my first few days here at Bayern, David Alaba has always been the guy to take me in and make me feel comfortable,” Richards said. “He is a guy who came up through the academy so he knows the struggles and what the coaches want from us defenders. Also with him playing centre back a lot this year, he's given me pointers on how I can improve my game whether it's positioning or certain balls to look to play,” he added.

That's particularly interesting as Alaba – as quoted by The Mirror – recently admitted that he is an Arsenal fan, and Gunners fans may hope that his influence on Richards will lend itself to a move to North London.