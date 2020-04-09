Quick links

Arsenal fans react to speculation about Emery joining Gazidis at AC Milan

Shamanth Jayaram
Unai Emery the head coach
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unai Emery has been without a job since facing the sack at Arsenal back in November.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United...

According to a report from Di Marzio, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is among other names being discussed to take charge of AC Milan in the coming weeks. 

Emery had a torrid time with the Gunners this season. The Spaniard managed just one win from his last nine games at Arsenal which left the club in the bottom half of the league table. 

 

The former PSG boss cannot have any excuses over the club's decision to part ways with him. Emery is still a very good manager who can go on to achieve great things at a different club. 

AC Milan's reported interest in Emery has nothing to do with Arsenal or their fans but Gunners supporters couldn't hold themselves back when they heard the news on Twitter. 

Milan's CEO is Ivan Gazidis, a name very familiar with Arsenal fans. He was the CEO at Arsenal as well before he left for Italy and he was majorly responsible for bringing Emery to the Emirates. 

Unai Emery the Arsenal Head Coach (R) is introduced to the Arsenal fans alongside Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis during a Fan Event at Emirates Stadium on June 27, 2018 in London, England.

Gazidis isn't too fondly remembered by Arsenal fans due to the club's underwhelming transfer windows under his charge. His departure from North London was welcomed by many supporters and a lot of them find it funny that he wants Emery to take charge of his current club. 

Here's how a few Gunners fans reacted to the news about their two former club figures potentially joining forces.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery is presented with a book of the history of Arsenal by Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis at Emirates Stadium on May 23, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

