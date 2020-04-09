Arsenal fans react to speculation about Emery joining Gazidis at AC Milan

Unai Emery has been without a job since facing the sack at Arsenal back in November.

According to a report from Di Marzio, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is among other names being discussed to take charge of AC Milan in the coming weeks.

Emery had a torrid time with the Gunners this season. The Spaniard managed just one win from his last nine games at Arsenal which left the club in the bottom half of the league table.

The former PSG boss cannot have any excuses over the club's decision to part ways with him. Emery is still a very good manager who can go on to achieve great things at a different club.

AC Milan's reported interest in Emery has nothing to do with Arsenal or their fans but Gunners supporters couldn't hold themselves back when they heard the news on Twitter.

Milan's CEO is Ivan Gazidis, a name very familiar with Arsenal fans. He was the CEO at Arsenal as well before he left for Italy and he was majorly responsible for bringing Emery to the Emirates.

Gazidis isn't too fondly remembered by Arsenal fans due to the club's underwhelming transfer windows under his charge. His departure from North London was welcomed by many supporters and a lot of them find it funny that he wants Emery to take charge of his current club.

Here's how a few Gunners fans reacted to the news about their two former club figures potentially joining forces.

Gazidis and Emery. what could go wrong — KolasiTANK️ (@badboykola) April 9, 2020

Gazidis is trying to destroy Milan, just like he did to us. — Sam (@SK_arsenal) April 9, 2020

Good ebening

AC Milan about to go down — (@UncleShukura) April 9, 2020

Ivan the Terrible at it again — RedWhite_Gooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) April 9, 2020

Emery to AC Milan with Gazidis? What could possibly go wrong? — Flappyhandski (@Faaabianskiii) April 9, 2020

Oh Milan, lmao, after enjoying Gazidiz now they're even want to try Emery. What a pair IMO https://t.co/pnIth7DxYe — kharis (shig) (@kharis_kun8) April 9, 2020

Emery and Gazidis

Milan are finished https://t.co/JrhIUjKzz4 — SILVERSURFER (@WholeLottaEd) April 9, 2020

Emery to Milan I'm hearing. I should feel funny when he joins a league that is all about tactics — Gunners (@arsenal_gc) April 9, 2020