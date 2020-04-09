Are B&M stores open? Here's what you need to know

It's essential to know which stores are closed right now. So, are B&M stores open?

It's safe to say that shopping has never been so stressful...

The queues, the lack of pasta, the eerie aisles - it's a bit of a nightmare. However, that's just the way things are set to be for the time being.

We've been in lockdown for a number of weeks now and the public is understandably eager for more updates.

In an earlier statement from Boris Johnson, he instructed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

With some choosing to flout the rules, we suspect revision is incoming to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 to unaffected households.

Although there's a sense of uncertainty, one thing worth knowing is which stores remain open. To reduce the number of trips for essentials, it's worth going to places like B&M, which have a wide array of products under one roof. So, are they open?

THEY'RE BACK! How to watch Trolls World Tour at home

Are B&M stores open?

Yes, B&M stores are open. However, the decision has been made to temporarily close some of the stores. You can use the store finder tool on the website to find the nearest one to you.

As reported by the Morning Star on Wednesday, April 1st 2020, the retailer announced the temporary closure of 49 stores due to the effect of trading conditions. Essentially, the ones that have closed may be smaller stores or ones located in shopping centres that have shut for the time being.

However, due to the fact they sell lots of essential items - cleaning products, food etc. - most of the stores remain open to the public.

The source notes that B&M traded from a whopping 656 stores in the UK as of Sunday, March 29th 2020. They also add that the sites which have closed represent just 3% of 2020 revenue.

WAIT, WHAT? The Turning ending explained

Everyone at B&M is working very hard to keep our stores stocked during these difficult times. There's enough product for all of us if we remain considerate to everyone's needs, especially our elderly & vulnerable shoppers. Together as a society we can definitely get through this. pic.twitter.com/fTnzDXJc6l — B&M Stores (@bmstores) March 16, 2020

A message from B&M Retail CEO

On Tuesday, March 24th 2020, a message from B&M Retail CEO Simon Arora was posted to the site:

"Dear Customers... B&M is open through the current crisis in line with Government guidance. We stock thousands of food & grocery lines, pet food, cleaning goods and toiletries as well as hardware essentials such as small kitchen appliances, lightbulbs and batteries."

He signed off with encouragement of courtesy: "Please observe social distancing as much as possible when shopping with us. Simon Arora, CEO, B&M Retail."

SEE ALSO: Homebase stores are closed

Remember, only head out if it's essential!

In other news, Halfords has made some changes...