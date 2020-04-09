Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Andy Robertson names the most skilful player in Liverpool's squad

John Verrall
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates the opening goal with Virgil van Dijk.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has played a vital role for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Andy Robertson of Scotland during the EURO Qualifier match between Scotland v Russia at the Hampden Park on September 6, 2019 in Glasgow United Kingdom

Andy Robertson has named Roberto Firmino as Liverpool’s most skilful player.

In an interview with Liverpool’s website, Robertson was asked which member of the Liverpool squad possesses the most ability on the ball.

Considering the talent in Jurgen Klopp’s side, the question was not an easy one to answer.

 

But Robertson had a quick response, suggesting that Firmino is the most tricky player in Liverpool’s squad.

“Si Senor! Roberto Firmino,” the full-back said.

Firmino plays such a vital role for Liverpool, as he is brilliant at bringing others into play.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates the opening goal with Virgil van Dijk.

Although the Brazilian has not had his most prolific season he has still been a mainstay in Klopp’s starting line-up.

Firmino’s ability to drop into space, press from the front and create room for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah makes him a vital cog in Liverpool’s attack, which has been so dangerous this term.

The Reds have scored 66 goals in their 29 Premier League matches to date, which has helped them build up a 25 point lead at the top.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch