Andy Robertson names the most skilful player in Liverpool's squad

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has played a vital role for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Andy Robertson has named Roberto Firmino as Liverpool’s most skilful player.

In an interview with Liverpool’s website, Robertson was asked which member of the Liverpool squad possesses the most ability on the ball.

Considering the talent in Jurgen Klopp’s side, the question was not an easy one to answer.

But Robertson had a quick response, suggesting that Firmino is the most tricky player in Liverpool’s squad.

“Si Senor! Roberto Firmino,” the full-back said.

Firmino plays such a vital role for Liverpool, as he is brilliant at bringing others into play.

Although the Brazilian has not had his most prolific season he has still been a mainstay in Klopp’s starting line-up.

Firmino’s ability to drop into space, press from the front and create room for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah makes him a vital cog in Liverpool’s attack, which has been so dangerous this term.

The Reds have scored 66 goals in their 29 Premier League matches to date, which has helped them build up a 25 point lead at the top.