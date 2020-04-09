Quick links

Aaron Ramsey once called Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'very explosive'

Shamanth Jayaram
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool competing with Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between...
The Welshman has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal claps the fans after the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Transfer Market Web have claimed that Liverpool are among other clubs including Arsenal interested in signing Juventus' Aaron Ramsey in the summer. 

Ramsey only joined Juventus at the start of this campaign but he hasn't quite settled in well.

The former Arsenal man has started just 12 games in all competitions this season and with the plethora of options available to Juventus in the heart of their midfield, he could well return to England in the summer. 

 

The Welshman knows the Premier League well thanks to his time with Arsenal and if he does make a move to Liverpool in the summer, he will have a friendly face in  Reds star Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. 

The duo played 107 times together for Arsenal over the years and Ramsey, like many Liverpool fans, is a fan of the versatile Englishman. 

Ramsey told Arsenal's website: "Chambo is a big threat going forward, he’s very explosive and quick off the mark, he can go past players with ease and his final ball in has been very good - he’s had quite a few assists this year. He seems to have really kicked on this year, so he’s only going to get better and better.”

(L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 6, 2017 in St Albans, England.

An explosive Oxlade-Chamberlain combined with Ramsey's engine in Liverpool's midfield is something that fits Jurgen Klopp's system. 

Ramsey has this brilliant trait of arriving late into the box to capitalize on a loose ball and at Liverpool, he could thrive by getting at the end of those crosses from their two world-class full-backs. 

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool go through with their reported interest but if they do, Arsenal fans will certainly be left frustrated after their club allowed Ramsey to leave for free just under a year ago. 

Wales player Aaron Ramsey in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

 

