Quick links

Liverpool

Southampton

Premier League

£34m ace surprised at Liverpool transfer decision, admits plan regarding bitter rivals

Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane of Liverpool (L
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool star Sadio Mane says that he was thinking about Manchester United before he left Southampton.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane has said in a new documentary, ‘Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal’, on Rakuten TV that he was thinking about joining Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United before the Reds signed him from Southampton.

Mane joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million.

The 27-year-old forward has said that he did not expect Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to come calling for him again, with the German having decided against signing him for Borussia Dortmund when the Senegal international was at RB Salzburg.

 

Mane has said in a new documentary, ‘Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal’, on Rakuten TV, as quoted in The Times: “Not really. We [he and his agent] were thinking most about Manchester United.

“That was a tough time for me as I was on the bench so I was not thinking about anyone calling me but I was pleased he [Klopp] did and was not thinking I was a rapper.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Important player for Liverpool

Mane has established himself as an important player for Liverpool over the years and is now integral to the team.

The 27-year-old has gone from strength to strength during his time at Anfield so far, and he can only get better.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League and scored two goals and provided one assist in the Champions League for Liverpool so far this season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane of Liverpool comes down in the box from a tackle by Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur Penalty Given during the Premier League match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch