£34m ace surprised at Liverpool transfer decision, admits plan regarding bitter rivals

Liverpool star Sadio Mane says that he was thinking about Manchester United before he left Southampton.

Sadio Mane has said in a new documentary, ‘Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal’, on Rakuten TV that he was thinking about joining Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United before the Reds signed him from Southampton.

Mane joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £34 million.

The 27-year-old forward has said that he did not expect Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to come calling for him again, with the German having decided against signing him for Borussia Dortmund when the Senegal international was at RB Salzburg.

Mane has said in a new documentary, ‘Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal’, on Rakuten TV, as quoted in The Times: “Not really. We [he and his agent] were thinking most about Manchester United.

“That was a tough time for me as I was on the bench so I was not thinking about anyone calling me but I was pleased he [Klopp] did and was not thinking I was a rapper.”

Important player for Liverpool

Mane has established himself as an important player for Liverpool over the years and is now integral to the team.

The 27-year-old has gone from strength to strength during his time at Anfield so far, and he can only get better.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton star has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League and scored two goals and provided one assist in the Champions League for Liverpool so far this season.