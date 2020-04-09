£30m reported Arsenal target described as ‘laidback’ and ‘phenomenal’ by his teammate

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Everton.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has raved about his teammate and reported Arsenal and Everton target Odsonne Edouard.

The 25-year-old Scotland international has named Edouard as his Celtic Player of the Season so far.

Subscribe

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

Linked-away

Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City are interested in signing the French striker in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror.

It has been reported that the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster is valued at £30 million.

Praise

Christie told The Scottish Sun about Edouard: “I’ll be going for Odsonne. From the start of the season he has been phenomenal. People see his goals and performances and he’s been unbelievable.

“But training with him every day, some of the stuff that he comes out with is ridiculous. He would be my pick for his consistency and the big moments he has produced. Odsonne is very laidback. He is as chilled off the pitch as he is on it.”

Good enough for the Premier League?

Players such as Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson have done brilliantly since leaving the Scottish Premiership for the Premier League, and there is every reason to believe that Edouard would be a massive success in the top flight of English football should he move there either this summer or in the coming years.