£2.5m player thinks his compatriots would join Rangers or Celtic

Josh Windass of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier league match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Josh Windass left Rangers in 2018.

Josh Windass of Rangers has a shot on goalduring the Pre-Seaso n Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Josh Windass has said that his teammates and ex-teammates would sign for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers or Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Windass joined Wigan Athletic in the Championship in England from Rangers for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £2.5 million.

The 26-year-old English midfielder was on the books of Rangers from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018.

 

The former Accrington Stanley star has said that his teammates and ex-teammates at his English clubs think that Rangers and Celtic play in a pub league.

Windass has also said that he is sure that his teammates and ex-teammates at English teams would sign for Rangers or Celtic if they got the chance.

The Scottish Sun quotes Windass as saying: "The atmosphere is way better in Scotland, especially in the Old Firm.

"Even at Hibs and Hearts away to be honest. They are better atmospheres than down in England, 100 per cent. I've had so many arguments with boys in English teams about that standard in Scotland.

"They have no idea. They genuinely think it's a pub league. They would all sign for Rangers or Celtic at the drop of the hat if they got the opportunity.”

Josh Windass of Rangers headers towards goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 30, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Celtic are 15 points clear at the the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but Rangers have a game in hand and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Josh Windass of Rangers has a shot on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

