24-year-old just isn't skilful enough to play for Liverpool, claims club legend

Dietmar Hamann has told the Steilcast Podcast that Timo Werner is not skilful enough to play for Liverpool.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, with the German international seemingly keen on a move to Anfield.

Werner has gone on record to praise Liverpool on multiple occasions, which suggests that he would be keen on a move to Anfield.

But Hamaan doesn’t actually think that Werner would fit on Merseyside, as he doesn’t possess enough skill to slot into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

“I don’t think he’s a player for Munich or Liverpool (with) the way they play at the moment,” Hamann said.

“We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide and he’s not tricky enough. You need trickery, you need to beat a man by shifting your weight.

“I read quotes from journalist or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club (and that) Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool. Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get. But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so (it’s) a no from me.”

Despite his lack of tricks, Werner has still enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga over the past campaign.

The rapid hitman has scored 27 goals in 36 games for Leipzig, which makes him one of the most dangerous players in European football.

Werner would certainly add pace to Liverpool’s line-up if he was to sign, and could make them even more of a threat on the counter attack.

Liverpool are expected to do business this summer, as they failed to make a marquee signing last year.