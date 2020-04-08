Quick links

'Would be absolutely perfect': Spurs fans react to who they could sign

Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias celebrates the victory during the Premier League 2018
Ruben Dias is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to a number of centre-backs in recent weeks and now comes the turn of Ruben Dias.

According to Football London, Spurs remain interested in the Benfica defender and plan to barter with the Portuguese giants this summer.

Dias is represented by the famous Jorge Mendes, a friend of Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of some £80 million, underlining his promise as one of Europe's most exciting young stalwarts.

 

And suffice to say that fans of the North London club are very excited by the prospect of signing him.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on Twitter:

As far as upgrades go, what an improvement Dias would be on Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian has been a superb servant for the Lilywhites since joining in 2012, but he's out of contract this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he'll be off.

Tottenham fans will be disappointed, given Vertonghen's status as a club legend at this point, but Dias would soften the blow in a huge way.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

