'Would be absolutely perfect': Spurs fans react to who they could sign

Ruben Dias is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to a number of centre-backs in recent weeks and now comes the turn of Ruben Dias.

According to Football London, Spurs remain interested in the Benfica defender and plan to barter with the Portuguese giants this summer.

Dias is represented by the famous Jorge Mendes, a friend of Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of some £80 million, underlining his promise as one of Europe's most exciting young stalwarts.

And suffice to say that fans of the North London club are very excited by the prospect of signing him.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on Twitter:

Yeeessss, finally Ricky. FINALLY a rumour I actually want to read. If this happens I will make a shrine to you using pasta shells and cat fur.. you're welcome. — James Oakman (@JamesOakman) April 7, 2020

That signing would be absolutely perfect, just the sort of signing the club need. Back 3 with Tanganga and Sanchez potentially? — Dan (@DanPenfold91) April 7, 2020

We should sign him asap! — abdulrizakmohamed95 (@abdulmohamed100) April 7, 2020

YEEEEEES — shweb new acc (@Shoaib_BackA17) April 7, 2020

PLEASE — All Out Tottenham (Jack) #EnicOut (@AllOutTHFC) April 7, 2020

Cmon — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) April 7, 2020

Would be a great addition to the squad! — ShamitTHFC (@MadeByMaurico) April 7, 2020

As far as upgrades go, what an improvement Dias would be on Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian has been a superb servant for the Lilywhites since joining in 2012, but he's out of contract this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he'll be off.

Tottenham fans will be disappointed, given Vertonghen's status as a club legend at this point, but Dias would soften the blow in a huge way.